Flyers Legend Bernie Parent hosts Annual Fishing Challenge

The Bernie Parent Fishing Challenge is a family-friendly, charitable fishing competition created and hosted by NHL Legend Bernie Parent.

All proceeds benefit the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, an organization that provides hockey, education, life skills, and academic scholarship programming to inner-city Philadelphia and Camden students at no cost, with 100% of event proceeds donated to Snider Hockey.

The two week virtual event will take place in Cape May, NJ from July 26 ending on August 9 with a poolside celebration at Canyon Club Resort Marina. Parent encourages fishermen of all ages to participate regardless of skillset.

