Attention Philadelphia Flyers fans, if you’re looking for a new way to show some love to your favorite fluffy orange mascot, the Flyers have just released their first-ever Gritty Calendar.

In partnership with Flyers Charities, the Gritty Calender will feature a 12-month spread including the iconic Flyers mascot in special themed outfits and costumes, as well as a 2024 schedule of games, and some handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty himself.

The calendars retail for $25 and can be purchased on FlyersCharities.com.

“Greased-up firefighters have been real quiet since they found out I was getting into the calendar game,” said Gritty. “It doesn’t matter where you hang it. What matters is that I did a good thing for charity and you have an opportunity to do a great thing for charity when you buy it. That being said, please hang it in a temperature-controlled, dehumidified environment with proper ventilation and no direct sunlight. This baby’s gotta last you all year.”

The calendar also features a special appearance by Flyers left winger Nicolas Deslauriers and his family in a special Halloween-themed shoot during the month of October.

“My kids are big Gritty fans and when the opportunity came around to get dressed up and have a photo shoot, we were excited to get involved,” said Deslauriers. “We had a lot of fun and are glad it was all ultimately for a great cause.”

All proceeds from the calendar benefit Flyers Charities and their mission of giving back to the Greater Philadelphia region by supporting local families impacted by cancer, growing the game of hockey, and supporting sustainability and environmental responsibility.

This morning we had a special appearance by Gritty who gave our new PHL17 anchor Jimmy Marlow the best welcome in his best chaotic Gritty fashion.