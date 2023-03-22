The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating Women’s History Month by promoting and mentoring the next generation of female leaders.

The Flyers held an event called “Next Shift” which paired 25 young woman ages 14-22 with Flyers female leaders to receive a behind-the-scenes look at the different roles woman play on game day.

Participants received a working credential, spent valuable time with female leaders, and got a firsthand look at careers in the sports and entertainment industry.

You can find out more about the “Next Shift” program and the flyers, here.