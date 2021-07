FILE – Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher speaks to the media during an introductory press conference for head coach Alain Vigneault at the Flyer’s practice facility in Voorhees, N.J., in this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo. The Flyers were a mess last season and general manager Chuck Fletcher knew it. He’s traded five players and three draft picks in the last week and is trying to make them contenders again in the East. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers hope a roster overhaul can lead them back to the playoffs.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher orchestrated a big roster revamp that has him excited about next season.

The Flyers got rid of Jake Voracek, Nolan Patrick and Shayne Gostisbehere. They also lost Phil Myers and Robert Hagg.

They hope undersized winger Cam Atkinson, defenseman Ryan Ellis and veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will play vital roles in their comeback.