After a two-year hiatus a Flyers Fan Favorite is back!

The Flyers Charities Carnival returns on March 26th.

For over four decades, the carnival has been one of the longest successful one-day charity events hosted by a professional sports franchise anywhere in the country.

Cindy Stutman, Senior Vice President, Community Relations and Executive Director for Flyers Charities and special guest Gritty joined us in the studio to tell us about the event.

During the carnival, fans will have opportunity’s to interact with all the Flyers players, access VIP sections of the Wells Fargo Center, and even take a ride on a Ferris wheel.

You can buy tickets and find more information here.