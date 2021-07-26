Flowher Awards Brunch honors local women

Members of the community came together to honor women doing great things in the Philadelphia area.

The first annual Flowher Awards Brunch was held Sunday morning in Center City. It is a celebration of women and their impact and involvement in the community. The whole thing is meant to show support and love for movers and shakers in our city.

One of the speakers and awardees was Patty Jackson from WDAS.

Local radio personality, Mina Say What, was the moderator.

The brunch will be followed by “The Flowher Awards” which will be held in Atlanta in late September.