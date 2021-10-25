Flooding rain and strong storms move in later today /tonight

A coastal storm system will bring multiple a variety of impacts to our area starting this evening continuing through Wednesday. Heavy rain is likely with most of us seeing 1”-3”, but locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out.

The highest amounts are expected over New Jersey, which has the highest risk for flash flooding. A flash flood watch goes into effect tonight for Burlington, Atlantic, and Cape May counties.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible tonight, with the potential for damaging wind gusts.

Minor coastal flooding is possible with the evening high tides Tuesday and Wednesday. Hazardous conditions expected on the waters with building seas and near gale force winds.

Uncertainty remains high with this system as small shifts in the track could lead to significant differences in the impacts for our region. A shift closer to the coast could mean even higher rain amounts, more significant flash flooding, and stronger winds further inland, while a shift further off the coast could mean more limited impacts.