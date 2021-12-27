Philadelphia (WPHL)- Many people across the Delaware Valley are heading back to work after Christmas. But, navigating air travel for many hasn’t been easy. Airlines canceled thousands of flights and delayed even more across the country over the weekend, causing significant issues for those holiday travelers. Many airlines were trying to get back on track Monday morning.

PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall spoke with Heather Redfern, Public Affairs Manager at Philadelphia International Airport. Redfern said, “there were 16 cancellations and 123 delays into or out of PHL on Sunday.” And said, “on Saturday, there were 17 cancellations and 76 delays into or out of PHL.”

The Associated Press reported that airlines canceled hundreds of flights Sunday due to staffing problems associated with the Pandemic.

Airline officials advise that passengers arrive at the airport three hours before their scheduled boarding time, sign up for text and email alerts, and check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

Redfern adds that Monday, December 27th, is projected to be the second busiest day of the holiday travel week. She said it is estimated that 73,763 passengers will arrive or depart from PHL today. As for some tips, Redfern says to arrive at the airport three hours before your designated boarding time, be sure to sign up for travel alerts and advise all travelers to check their flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport.