PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Police in Philadelphia are working to investigate the suspicious death of a flight attendant.

According to police, the 66-year-old female was found inside her hotel room at the Marriot near the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police arrived at 10:45 p.m. and located the woman laying unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth inside the hotel room.

She was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. by responding medics.

At this point the woman’s identity has not been released and the Medical Examiner’s Office and Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify what happened.

