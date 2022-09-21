Fishtown’s largest street festival is arriving this weekend, Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. This red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors. This year’s festivities include an expanded kids’ corner, carnival game, local celebrity dunk tank, and three DJ stages. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a look at what you can expect. For more information, visit https://www.fishtownfeastivale.com/ and follow @fishtownfestivale.

