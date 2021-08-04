First New Jersey Ice Cream Shop for Dogs Has the Pawfect Treats for Your Furry Friends PHL17 News by: Alyssa Sullivan Posted: Aug 4, 2021 / 11:25 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 4, 2021 / 11:28 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan takes her puppy Stella to visit the pawfect new spot for dogs, Salty Paws in Stone Harbor, NJ, during a morning of fun in South Jersey. Take a look! For more information, visit: https://www.saltypawsstoneharbor.com Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction