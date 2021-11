We are celebrating vegan month! We head to P’unk Burger at 1823 East Passyunk Ave., in South Philadelphia. Live look on what goes into making the food choices at P’unk.

P’unk’s includes grass-fed, hormone- and antibiotic-free beef and poultry, fresh salmon burgers (not ground), and soy-free veggie burgers; hand-cut fries; an assortment of milkshakes; and vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free options. Cooking will be done on a flat-top and char-broiler.