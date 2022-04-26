Philadelphia (WPHL)- Automotive Experts Mike Caudill and Nik Miles give us an exclusive look at the Ford F-150 electric truck.

Last year, Caudill and Miles announced the debut of the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning! The countdown to production begins, and Mike Caudill and Nik Miles will be LIVE from Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich.

Viewers around the country will witness the FIRST all-new, all-electric F-150® Lightning™ pickup roll off the assembly line! April 26 celebrates the commencing of “Job 1” and a massive milestone in America’s shift to an electrified future.