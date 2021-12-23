WEST CHESTER, PA- A firefighter is in the hospital after suffering injuries while fighting an early morning fire in West Chester, PA. The flames broke out in an apartment building along the 700 block of South Franklin Street. People familiar with the area say the building houses several West Chester University students, which is just blocks away from the building.

Apartment fire West Chester Borough pic.twitter.com/IRCvTnqkdy — Dave March, WC PIO (@WCPIOMarch) December 23, 2021

Officials tell PHL17 a firefighter was transported to Paoli Hospital for injuries. The extent of that firefighters injuries is not yet known. The fire went to two alarms and flames were through the roof before crews could get the upper hand.

It is not yet clear what started the fire or how many residents are displaced as a result.

