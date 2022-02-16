Burlington County, NJ (WPHL)- Burlington County Prosecutor’s office announced Monday the arrest of a Bordentown City firefighter for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The investigation began in December 2021 after police say the BCPO high-tech crimes unit received information regarding volunteer firefighter Jay J. Howe’s cyber activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police say Howe was using an app to send and receive videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Police were granted a search warrant to look inside Howe’s apartment. On February 9, 2022, police searched Howe’s apartment and seized his electronic devices.

According to police, Howe was taken into custody and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Howe is lodged in the Burlington Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in superior court.

