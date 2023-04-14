As the hot and dry temperatures of Spring and Summer creep in, fire risks become a lot higher.
Firefighter Greg Marshall from the Philadelphia Fire Fighters’ & Paramedics’ Union 22, joined us on the show to talk about Fire Safety tips, and protecting your home.
Fire safety tips:
- Test your smoke detectors
- Press and hold the test button on the smoke detector. You should hear a loud, siren while the button is pressed. If the sound is weak or nonexistent, replace your batteries.
- Check your electrical cords
- Store gasoline away in a cool place away from direct sun
- Buy a Carbon Monoxide detector
You can get more tips and information, here.