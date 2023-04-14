As the hot and dry temperatures of Spring and Summer creep in, fire risks become a lot higher.

Firefighter Greg Marshall from the Philadelphia Fire Fighters’ & Paramedics’ Union 22, joined us on the show to talk about Fire Safety tips, and protecting your home.

Fire safety tips:

Test your smoke detectors Press and hold the test button on the smoke detector. You should hear a loud, siren while the button is pressed. If the sound is weak or nonexistent, replace your batteries.

Check your electrical cords

Store gasoline away in a cool place away from direct sun

Buy a Carbon Monoxide detector

