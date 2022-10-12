This October, Fire Prevention Week celebrates its 100th anniversary of sharing important fire safety information that can save your life.

Greg Marshall, member of the Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union Local 22, shared this year’s campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”

First and foremost, know your exits.

“If you have a fire, it’s going to be difficult to see. It’s going to be hot. Your adrenaline is going to be spiking. You want to have an idea of how to get out. We want to make sure that everybody is thinking about it before it actually happens” said Greg.

Greg also stressed the importance of setting up a meeting point once out of your home.

“Ideally you want to be across the street and not directly in front of the house. If you have a fire, there’s going to be a lot of firefighters, hose lines, ladders… all sorts of tools.”

Don’t forget to test your smoke alarms to make sure they are fully charged and working.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, click here.