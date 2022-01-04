MILLVILLE, Del. (AP) — One person is dead after a fire in a residential building near Millville on Sunday, Delaware fire investigators said.

Firefighters were called to Omar Road around 7 p.m. for a report of a fire in a garage with an apartment on the second floor, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Firefighters found one person dead inside the building, officials said.

State fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy.

No other injuries were reported. Heavy fire damage was estimated at $50,000, officials said.