Two children are dead and their mother is injured after an early morning housefire erupts in Upper Darby.

According to the Upper Darby Fire Department, firefighters responded to a 4 a.m. housefire on the 300 block of Margate Road in Upper Darby.

Two children were killed in the fire but their mother was able to jump out a rear window and escape the fire.

The mother was taken to a nearby hospital but her condition is currently unknown.

Later in the morning the Upper Darby Fire Department posted on Facebook saying ‘Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of those precious children on Margate Rd.” and urged all residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information is available.