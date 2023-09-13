If you’re looking to get into the fall spirit, the Adventure Aquarium has the perfect event for you. From September 21 – November 5, the Adventure Aquarium will be decking out all of their exhibits with fall décor during their Fintastic Fall Festival.

The biggest and brightest features of the festival will be the giant glowing pumpkins that will be showcased throughout the aquarium. The giant gourds will be bobbing around on the surface and down underneath swimming with the fishes.

The festival will also include fall sensory tables that will have pumpkin slime and other sensory experiences for free with admission. For an extra $5, guests can also paint pumpkins at the aquarium to take home and display.

The Aquarium’s “What Goes Bump in the Midnight Zone” show will be played during the festival for guests to dive into the dark depths of the ocean.

The Aquarium will also be featuring fall themed meals, treats like Sweet Potato Tots, Turkey Burgers, Nashville Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Smoke Maple Sausage Pizza, Impossible Bowl, and a Pumpkin Fish Cone. They will also have fall themed beverages likes Flying Fish Oktoberfish and the Brooklyn Brewery Post Road Pumpkin Ale.

Kids ages 2-5 can get a free Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass from now until October 29th.

Tickets and adventure passes can be purchased on Adventure Aquarium.