Exceptional Finds joined Brejamin Perkins in the PHL17 studio to showcase gift options for any occasion. The Owner, Beth Silverberg, has been curating a collection of vintage and contemporary treasures since 1996. Need help picking out the perfect hand bag or statement piece? Consider attending one of her upcoming in-store events! Visit https://exceptional-finds.com/ for more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction