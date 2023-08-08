PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– A funeral service was held for 28-year-old O’Shae Sibely this morning in Philadelphia, after he was tragically killed last month in New York.

Family, friends, and mourners wishing to pay their respects for the former ‘Philadanco!’ dancer, gathered at The Met Philadelphia for the service.

The viewing was held from 9:30-11:00 a.m., followed by the celebration of life, and funeral service in the afternoon.

Police say the 28-year-old was dancing at a gas station in Brooklyn with his friends, when a group of people started provoking and yelling slurs at them. Police reveled that this confrontation turned violent, and Sibley was tragically stabbed to death.

Prior to his move to New York, Sibley was a beloved member and dancer at Philadanco! in Philadelphia. He then became a student at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee released a statement on the death of Sibley, saying:

“We are devastated by the violent, unjust killing of O’Shae Sibley, a young man who was beloved by many members of the Black gay community here in Philly and in New York City, as well as the dance and arts communities. Bigotry and violence cannot be tolerated by law enforcement or government institutions anywhere. We join grieving members of the queer community across the nation in demanding swift and thorough justice for those responsible for O’Shae’s death.”

For those who are unable to attend the service, the Nicole M. Barlett Funeral Home will be providing a live-stream on their Facebook page.