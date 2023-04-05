Easter is this weekend, and if you’re still looking for some last minute things to fill an Easter Basket, Asher’s Chocolate has you covered (in chocolate that is..)

From Asher’s famous Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Chocolate bunnies, Chocolate crème filled eggs, and so much more, the easter basket possibilities are truly endless.

Sophie Asher, a member of the fifth generation of Asher Chocolate Company, joined us on the show to talk about Easter and all the chocolate varieties they have.

Pre-made Easter baskets, chocolate basket stuffers, and much more can be purchased at Asher’s Chocolate Co in Souderton, PA.