Fight For Air Climb Philadelphia Returns to Three Logan Square to Support Lung Health. John Narkin, Philadelphia Fire Dept. Battalion Chief joined us to tell us more about the initiative. Narkin is a veteran firefighter who served 26 years. He is also the Lung Association Fight For Air Climb executive committee member – he first started working with Lung Association in 2019 after his 2018 Stage IV diagnosis.

Saturday, April 9th, registration opens at 7:30 am. Participants start at 8:30 a.m., and firefighters in gear start approx..11:00 a.m. Awards ceremony to follow with an after-party at City Tap House Logan Square.

The event will be at the iconic Three Logan Square Bldg. at 1717 Arch Street in Philadelphia, where Climbers will step up 50 floors, totaling 1,088 stairs, with a fundraising goal of $275,000.