Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 15-year-old Samuel Pringle was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 12:00 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the fifth child reported missing from DHS this year.

Tyasiah Robinson, 15, was last seen on June 7, 2022, and Eric Mercer-Smallwood, 13, was last seen on May 19, 2022. Nasyre Jones, 11, was last seen on March 8, 2022. Stacey Rivera was last seen on May 13th, 2022.

Pringle was last seen wearing a white tank top with black pants, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Pringle.