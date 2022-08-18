On August 22, 2022, starting at 5 pm, Dining Out for the Dogs will have it’s Fifth Annual event. The event is to raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine,™ Philadelphia’s first and only 501(c)3 organization that donates service dogs to US veterans suffering from debilitating medical and psychological problems as a result of their active combat duty.

Guests can also donate $35 and book a VIP (very important puppy) table where they are guaranteed outdoor seating for the event with their pup (based on availability) as well as receive a special Tito’s doggie bag filled with pup-friendly items!

Guests who cannot attend the event, but that wish to contribute to Dining Out for the Dogs, can make a donation now through August 22 at the White Dog Cafe locations by adding any amount at the bottom of their meal check or at this link which also hosts the auction for incredible prizes and experiences.