PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The federal fraud trial of a Philadelphia City Council member and his wife in what prosecutors alleged was a “widespread corruption conspiracy” has ended in a mistrial following a jury deadlock.

Jurors deliberated for about 25 hours over four days but were unable to reach a verdict in the case of Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, who were charged with honest services wire fraud in a 22-count indictment.

Outside the courtroom, Johnson thanked family, friends and supporters “for just praying for us and showing your support during this very stressful time.”

The jury told the judge Monday afternoon that they were at an impasse but deliberated all day Tuesday after being instructed by the judge to do so. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office later said “the government is committed to retrying the case.”

Johnson, 46, a Democrat who has served on the council since 2012, was accused of engaging in official actions in exchange for payments. Chavous, 40, was accused of having entered into a “sham” consulting agreement with a nonprofit that was used to funnel payments to her husband.

Defense attorneys said prosecutors lacked evidence to support their case, defending the work of Chavous as legitimate and saying it had nothing to do with Johnson’s actions on the council. Johnson’s lawyer, Patrick Egan, credited prosecutors with “a heck of a story” but said “The problem is there’s no evidence to support that story. None. Not a single shred,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.