Ashley Kulikowski, founder of Fearless Movement, spent the morning on the PHL17 Patio to tell us about her nonprofit’s 2nd Annual Mental Health Art Camp for Kids. Troy Goodman came along to show us his art work!

Fearless Movement empowers local kids by providing them with mental health services and other programs. Fearless Movement and Art for Hope Studio have partnered up for next week’s art camp, which will be hosted by Gloucester County Community Church. The goal of the camp is to allow kids to have fun, express their emotions and reduce stress.

The last day to sign up or sponsor a camper is Friday, August 10th. Click here to grab your ticket.

To learn more about Fearless Movement, click here!