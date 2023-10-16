FBoy Island follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men, 13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed “Fboys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, you will find out who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money.

Nikki Glaser, Host of FBoy Island joins us on the show to talk about this season and what we should expect.