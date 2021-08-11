Fast Food chain to help teachers pay for school supplies

Teachers routinely spend their own money on school supplies for their students and now Chipotle says it is trying to lighten the load.

In a Tweet, the restaurant says it is giving away a total of $100,000 to teachers across the country. To participate, teachers can reply to the tweet with the hashtag #SuppliesContest and a photo of their school-supplies receipt.

According to Business Insider, 94% of public school teachers have personally paid for school supplies, with the average educator spending nearly $500 to fill classrooms each year.