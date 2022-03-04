Philadelphia (WPHL)- As we head into March we talk March Fashion Trends. Editor in Chief of Philadelphia Style Magazine, Antonia DePace joins us.

Depace will discuss top spring trends from local retailers, making an appearance in Philadelphia Style’s new March issue.

Trend 1: Y2K Inspired Prints

Retailer: Aritzia in King of Prussia Item: Sunday Best Shimmer Dress Price: $98

Trend 2: Vintage Florals

Retailer: Kin Boutique Item: Sister Jane Meadow Tapestry Mini Dress + Headbands Price: Dress- $130; Headbands-$29

Trend 3: Retro Prints

Retailer: PXG Item: Harlequin Short Sleeve Polo Price: $125

Trend 4: Bold Colors

Retailer: Milano Di Rouge

Item: Gamble Jacket II

Price: $250