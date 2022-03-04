Philadelphia (WPHL)- As we head into March we talk March Fashion Trends. Editor in Chief of Philadelphia Style Magazine, Antonia DePace joins us.
Depace will discuss top spring trends from local retailers, making an appearance in Philadelphia Style’s new March issue.
Trend 1: Y2K Inspired Prints
- Retailer: Aritzia in King of Prussia
- Item: Sunday Best Shimmer Dress
- Price: $98
Trend 2: Vintage Florals
- Retailer: Kin Boutique
- Item: Sister Jane Meadow Tapestry Mini Dress + Headbands
- Price: Dress- $130; Headbands-$29
Trend 3: Retro Prints
- Retailer: PXG
- Item: Harlequin Short Sleeve Polo
- Price: $125
Trend 4: Bold Colors
- Retailer: Milano Di Rouge
- Item: Gamble Jacket II
- Price: $250