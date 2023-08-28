Two years after a Sharon Hill Police officer shot and killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility, the little girl’s family is launching the Fanta Bility Foundation. The purpose of the foundation is to celebrate her life, advocate for better police training and help local families. Its first event was a school supply giveaway that took place outside of the school she attended on Sunday.

Back in August 2021, three Sharon Hill police officers fired shots into a crowd at an Academy Park football game in response to gunfire they heard. One of the bullets hit Bility. The former officers pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, receiving sentences of five years of probation and 11 months of house arrest.