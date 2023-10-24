From their delicious chocolate cookies to sugar cookies, pumpkin cinnamon chip cookies, blueberry muffin cookies, and more, the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company is no stranger to Philadelphians who love a good cookie.

For the second year in a row, the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company has partnered with the Reading Terminal Market to let the public try their hand at wowing an esteemed panel of judges with their best cookie recipe for a chance to get their cookie added to the menu.

This year, 15 bakers spanning from thousands of miles away submitted their best cookie recipes to the competition, from which three recipes were chosen. The three finalists were then invited to the Reading Terminal Market’s City Kitchen for a live bake-off in front of a panel of judges.

The final cookie choices were all delicious but… drumroll please… the winner was an Orange Pistachio Cardamom cookie made by Pamela Wolfe.

All of us at PHL17 tried it and the best way to describe the cookie is by thinking of the delicious cardamom flavor of rice pudding with a hint of orange and pistachio, but all in a cookie, YUM!

The baker, Pamela Wolfe, who owns “Cookies All Day by Pam” was the grand prize winner, winning $500 to the Reading Terminal Market and tons of Reading Terminal Market and Famous 4th Street Cookie Company apparel and swag.

“We want to use this competition as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on excellent home-bakers in the Greater Philadelphia region. Everyone loves cookies. Why not be Famous? It`s something fun to engage fans of our cookies, customers of Reading Terminal Market, and our community as a whole. It will be challenging to choose a winner from these three delicious cookies that made it to the finals. These cookies are not only delicious but also stand out for being creative, innovative, and famous!” said Tina Phillips, owner, of The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company.

The Orange Cardamom Cookie will be officially unveiled to the public on November 9.

Cookies can be purchased at the Reading Terminal Market or online here.