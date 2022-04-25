Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Saturday.

Police say 64-year-old John Eldemire was last seen at his home on the 300 block of E. Gale Street at approximately 9:00 am

Eldemire was last seen wearing a blue/black coat, gray pants, and brown shoes, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Eldemire.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

