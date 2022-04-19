Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Friday.

Police say 15-year-old Jamire Brinson was last seen at 6:45 pm. Brinson is from the from the 5600 block of Chew Avenue.

Brinson was last seen wearing a dark grey “1977” t-shirt, dark gray sweatpants, black socks, and black flip flops, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Brinson.