Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Saturday.
Police say 12-year-old Carolyn Pagent-Robinson was last seen leaving her home on the 1300 block of Colwyn Street around 12:15 pm.
At this time, it is unknown was Robinson wore when she disappeared, police say.
Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Robinson.
If you are related to Robinson, please get in touch with me.
