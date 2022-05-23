Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Saturday.

Police say 12-year-old Carolyn Pagent-Robinson was last seen leaving her home on the 1300 block of Colwyn Street around 12:15 pm.

At this time, it is unknown was Robinson wore when she disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Robinson.

