If sword fighting, jousting, costumes, pickles, whiskey, and medieval times sound like your thing, the NJ Renaissance Faire is the perfect place for you to visit.

For two weekends only, the New Jersey Renaissance faire travels back in time to 1570 AD as King Arthur’s nephew Gawain makes his way to the Green Chapel. Throughout his travels, Gawain ends up in Crossford, alongside new foes and old friends, and faces an unexpected choice.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited the New Jersey Renaissance Faire to get a preview of all the fun.

The Faire will only be open on May 20-21, May 27-29, and June 10-11 from 10am-6pm.

Click here to buy tickets and find more information about the Faire.