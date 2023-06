If you’re looking for something fun to do this Summer, why not visit a new go-karting center in New Jersey.

The all new Monaco Indoor Karting arena has everything from high-speed adult racing, indoor go-karting for kids, arcade games, and even summer camps for kids.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Monaco Indoor Karting with a look inside.

For more information about Monaco Indoor karting, click here.

Written by PHL17 Morning News intern Carly Knowlton