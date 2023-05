Do you need summer plans or a summer job? Why not go to camp at Liberty Lake Day Camp!

From camp-favorite game Ga-Ga, to kayaking on the lake, to swimming, and so much more, Liberty Lake Day Camp is the place to be this summer.

Kids entering Pre-K through 10th grade are invited to be campers at Liberty Lake. Interested parents can find more information and apply here.

If you’re interested in being a counselor, click here to apply.