Family comes first at local Italian Eatery

Vincent Totaro started Trattoria Totaro in Conshocken nearly 30 years ago and the inspiration has always been based on a visit he and his wife made to Sicily where his Grandmother grew up.

“It was the family and one other table and we just fell in love with the whole trattoria concept, so that’s what we decided we would do here just a little family operated business,” said Totaro.

Vegetable Lasagna at Trattoria Totaro

Years later Totaro’s restaurant is literally the family business. His daughter Victoria recalls growing up seeing guests begin their lives together at the restaurant.

“They started dating and they got engaged and had their engagement party here and then hey got married and we did their rehearsal dinner and now they had kids and their kids had their first meatballs here,” added Victoria. “It’s just cool, it’s a really good community.”

http://www.trattoriatotarobyob.com/