Fall off the bone chicken wings key to success for local tavern

Frank Byrne has seen a lot of changes at Byrne’s Tavern in Port Richmond over the more than forty years he has owned the restaurant.

“Those people came in six days a week,” said Byrne. “This was like their country club, you know they met, shot the breeze and it was pretty interesting, good down to earth people.”

What hasn’t changed at Byrnes over the last several decades is the popularity of the tavern’s chicken wings. Byrne says the fresh wings are cut and tossed in a mild hot sauce daily and then finished off in a pressure fryer. The result is fall off the bone perfection that has Byrnes going through more than 3,000 pounds wings in a busy week.

“I feel if you do something and you do it well, just keep doing it and, we’re going to keep trying,” added Byrnes.