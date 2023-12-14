The Bucks County SPCA has charged a man for shooting two cats in Falls Township.

Officials say Shawaun Lakins from Fairless Hills was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty.

Lakins shot the cats on November 15th outside of the Aspen Falls Apartment, leaving one cat dead, and another critically injured.

After asking for the public’s help in finding the culprit, the BSCPCA received a tip and video footage of Lakins in a trench coat and something concealed behind it. In the video, possible gunshots could be heard before a black cat and a white cat is seen running through the parking lot.

The white cat named Tootsie was shot and killed, and the local vet hospital deemed the cause of death to be a pellet lodged near the cat’s spine.

The black cat named Jackie was shot and required emergency surgery to remove her badly damaged eye. Officials say a pellet is still lodged in the left side of her skull near her left eye, but the pellet could not be removed safely due to the location.

“Sadly, BCSPCA is called upon to investigate shootings of owned animals in Bucks County each year. We are so thankful to the community who shared the reward post and news stories on social media. Thanks to the actions of concerned citizens, someone with credible information heard the story and contacted our Humane Law Enforcement team. We also appreciate the cooperation of Falls Township police in this investigation. This case should send a message to anyone who considers shooting or otherwise harming animals in Bucks County.”, BCSPCA’s executive director Linda Reider said.

The BSCPCA wants to remind everyone that “It is illegal in PA to intentionally beat, injure, abuse, or cause serious bodily injury or death of an animal.”

Anyone who observes animal cruelty in Bucks County should contact BCSPCA’s report cruelty tip line at 844-SPCA-Tip (844-772-2847) or reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org.