Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill.

The incident happened on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street around 9:31 pm Friday.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back. The victim arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead at 9:34 pm.

He was identified as Miguel Colon of Fairhill, police said.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.