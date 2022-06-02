Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 28, 2022.

Police say 74-year-old Edwin Santos was last seen by his son walking on the unit block of Ontario St towards Front Street at 5:10 pm.

Santos resides on the 3300 block of North Lee Street, police say.

He was last seen wearing a dark green button-down shirt with square designs, dark shorts, a black Nike hat, two watches (one on each wrist), brown shoes, and white socks. Santos has one gold tooth and a mole on the left side of his face and palm, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Santos.