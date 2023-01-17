Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an Exxon Gas Station attendant during an attempted robbery in Tacony.

Philadelphia police responded to the Exxon Gas Station on the 7100 block of Torresdale avenue just minutes after 4 a.m. for a person with a gun.

When police arrived they found an unresponsive Asian male laying on the ground behind the counter with gunshot wounds on his back. Medics pronounced him on the scene at 4:10 a.m. after officers transported the man from the back office to the front of the store.

The man was identified by 15th District police officers as a well known gas-station clerk, who had been working at the location for several years.

PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins spoke to a long-time resident of Tacony who was shocked to hear about the shooting. ” It used to be really nice up here, you know you could walk, you could leave the doors open in your house, but not anymore. Now you gotta lock everything up. You gotta be careful where you buy gas.. it’s crazy”

Officers say the only positive, is that the entire incident was captured on surveillance video inside the store.

After reviewing the footage police revealed that the robbery and shooting was done by three men wearing masks.

Police say, the men can be seen attacking the clerk.

After the clerk collapses, one the suspects was captured on video taking the cash register from the office and running outside the store.

Police found one shell casing, and will be continually reviewing surveillance footage.

If you have any information about the shooting or the three suspects, police are urging you to call them.