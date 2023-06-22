It’s summertime and that means your kids will be spending lots of time outdoors.
If you need some new toys to keep their outdoor time fun, we have the perfect toys for you.
Erika Cardamone, Speech Language Pathologist and Toy Expert, joined us in the studio to give us her summer toy picks.
- Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table
- Zoom-O Turbo Disk
- Oh So Fun! Mystical Chalk Set
- SwimWays Swim Trainer
- Mondo Llama Plastic Giant Outdoor Inflatable Easel Set
Find more information about Erika and more toy tips, here.