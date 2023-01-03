It’s the start of a new year and that means it’s time to check on your finances and make resolutions. Certified financial planner, Dan Hernandez joined us on the show to talk about the biggest financial challenges and how to get back on track after a busy holiday spending season.

Some of Dan’s tips are:

Make your money accessible

If you have the ability, pay off your credit card debt

Keep an emergency fund

Plan for big expenses ahead of time

Keep an eye on your 401K and Roth IRA’s

Don’t let your credit card debt pile up

You can find more information and tips on Milestone Wealth Management.