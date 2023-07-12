Whether you’re going to the gym, riding your bike, or just looking to get outdoors, wearing the right shoe is important for your health and avoiding unwanted health concerns.

Beth Linder-Moss, author of “Think Healthy Be Healthy”, joined us in the studio to share her expert tips on choosing the right workout shoes for you.

Choosing the right shoes:

Walking shoes should be flexible and fit your foot well.

Running shoes need more cushioning in the heel, added heel height, and added flexibility.

Biking shoes should allow you to clip into the pedal to avoid your foot from slipping.

Shoes for hiking need good ankle support and traction.

Weight lifting shoes should be flat and allow your feet to be more stable on the ground.

