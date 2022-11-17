As temperatures keep dropping, lots of people are starting to get sick. With the Flu, COVID-19, RSV, and seasonal allergies surging, it’s important to protect yourself and family members. Dr. Howard Waksman from Deborah Heart and Lung joined us on the show with some experts tips.

RSV Symptoms:

  • Cough
  • Fever
  • Stuffy/ Runny nose
  • Decreased appetite

Flu Symptoms:

  • Body aches
  • Chills
  • Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Stuffy nose

COVID-19 Symptoms:

  • Cough
  • Fever
  • Body aches & chills
  • Fatigue
  • Sore throat
  • Loss of taste/ smell
  • Diarrhea
  • Shortness of breath

Guide to staying healthy:

  • Stay away from sick people
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay at home if you’re sick
  • Avoid crowds
  • Wear a mask
  • Get your shots
  • Get tested if you feel sick

