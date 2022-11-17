As temperatures keep dropping, lots of people are starting to get sick. With the Flu, COVID-19, RSV, and seasonal allergies surging, it’s important to protect yourself and family members. Dr. Howard Waksman from Deborah Heart and Lung joined us on the show with some experts tips.

RSV Symptoms:

Cough

Fever

Stuffy/ Runny nose

Decreased appetite

Flu Symptoms:

Body aches

Chills

Cough

Fatigue

Fever

Headache

Sore throat

Stuffy nose

COVID-19 Symptoms:

Cough

Fever

Body aches & chills

Fatigue

Sore throat

Loss of taste/ smell

Diarrhea

Shortness of breath

Guide to staying healthy:

Stay away from sick people

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands

Stay at home if you’re sick

Avoid crowds

Wear a mask

Get your shots

Get tested if you feel sick

For more information about Dr. Waksman and Deborah Heart and Lung, visit Demanddeborah.