As temperatures keep dropping, lots of people are starting to get sick. With the Flu, COVID-19, RSV, and seasonal allergies surging, it’s important to protect yourself and family members. Dr. Howard Waksman from Deborah Heart and Lung joined us on the show with some experts tips.
RSV Symptoms:
- Cough
- Fever
- Stuffy/ Runny nose
- Decreased appetite
Flu Symptoms:
- Body aches
- Chills
- Cough
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Stuffy nose
COVID-19 Symptoms:
- Cough
- Fever
- Body aches & chills
- Fatigue
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste/ smell
- Diarrhea
- Shortness of breath
Guide to staying healthy:
- Stay away from sick people
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Wash your hands
- Stay at home if you’re sick
- Avoid crowds
- Wear a mask
- Get your shots
- Get tested if you feel sick
For more information about Dr. Waksman and Deborah Heart and Lung, visit Demanddeborah.