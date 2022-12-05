If your December is jam-packed with family celebrations, you’re not alone. While all these family gatherings can be lots of fun and exciting, they can also be very overwhelming and stressful. Motivational speaker and author, Lisa Bien joined us on the show with her tips on how to manage family dynamics and enjoy the holiday season.

Her expert tips:

Plan the fun

Accept others for who they are

Be compassionate and supportive to family members with children

Understand that spending time with family is a choice

Remember that it’s just a season

You can find more tips and information on LisaBien.