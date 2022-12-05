If your December is jam-packed with family celebrations, you’re not alone. While all these family gatherings can be lots of fun and exciting, they can also be very overwhelming and stressful. Motivational speaker and author, Lisa Bien joined us on the show with her tips on how to manage family dynamics and enjoy the holiday season.
Her expert tips:
- Plan the fun
- Accept others for who they are
- Be compassionate and supportive to family members with children
- Understand that spending time with family is a choice
- Remember that it’s just a season
You can find more tips and information on LisaBien.